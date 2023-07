As temperatures climbed into the 90s, a black bear cooled off in a jacuzzi The bear was spotted chilling in a Burbank jacuzzi while resting its paws on the side of the backyard spa. The California homeowners says the trespasser fled the scene as soon as the police showed up.

