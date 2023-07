Pakistan's government vows to find those behind a deadly bombing Pakistan is vowing to hunt down those behind a massive suicide bombing on Sunday that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric. Dozens of people were killed and nearly 200 wounded.

Asia Pakistan's government vows to find those behind a deadly bombing Pakistan's government vows to find those behind a deadly bombing Audio will be available later today. Pakistan is vowing to hunt down those behind a massive suicide bombing on Sunday that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric. Dozens of people were killed and nearly 200 wounded. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor