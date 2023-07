Ukraine's troops are slowly pushing Russian forces out of occupied Ukrainian land As Ukraine claims a strategic victory in a long, grinding counteroffensive, its troops say they need more long-range weapons to fight increasingly entrenched Russian troops.

