Fresh Air Actor Richard E. Grant On Living After Loss Actor Richard E. Grant On Living After Loss Listen · 45:06 45:06 Richard E. Grant (Withnail & I, Can You Ever Forgive Me?) was married to Joan Washington, an acclaimed dialect coach, for 35 years. He writes about their relationship and her death from cancer in the new memoir, A Pocketful of Happiness.