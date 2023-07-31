#2370: Ellen is 0 for 2 : The Best of Car Talk Ellen's hubby's pride and joy is his new Ford Explorer. The first time he let her drive it another driver crashed into her. Months later, hubby figured it was time to let her have another chance and this time she filled the gas tank with diesel fuel by mistake. Has she ruined hubby's ride for good this time or will Ellen get a chance to go '0 for 3' with hubby's Explorer? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

