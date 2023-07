A new summer reality: hospitals and ERs see more parents with heat-related illness With dangerously high temperatures across the country, hospitals are seeing more people with potentially deadly heat illness. A southern city is coping with what may be the new summer medical reality.

Health A new summer reality: hospitals and ERs see more parents with heat-related illness With dangerously high temperatures across the country, hospitals are seeing more people with potentially deadly heat illness. A southern city is coping with what may be the new summer medical reality.