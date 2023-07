After losing his wife, Richard E. Grant has found a daily 'Pocketful of Happiness' NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with actor Richard E. Grant about his memoir Pocketful of Happiness and how he has dealt with the grief of losing his wife to cancer after 38 years together.

Author Interviews After losing his wife, Richard E. Grant has found a daily 'Pocketful of Happiness' After losing his wife, Richard E. Grant has found a daily 'Pocketful of Happiness' Listen · 7:59 7:59 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with actor Richard E. Grant about his memoir Pocketful of Happiness and how he has dealt with the grief of losing his wife to cancer after 38 years together. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor