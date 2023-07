Getting AC to residents of public housing, where extreme heat can be dangerous Many public housing residents are especially vulnerable to extreme heat, but there's no federal requirement for air conditioning. That leaves cash-strapped local agencies struggling to provide it.

Weather Getting AC to residents of public housing, where extreme heat can be dangerous Getting AC to residents of public housing, where extreme heat can be dangerous Listen · 5:13 5:13 Many public housing residents are especially vulnerable to extreme heat, but there's no federal requirement for air conditioning. That leaves cash-strapped local agencies struggling to provide it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor