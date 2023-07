How a suicide bombing in Pakistan shows spillover effect from Taliban's Afghanistan NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to security and counter-terrorism Asfandyar Mir about how instability in the Taliban's Afghanistan has spilled into Pakistan, after a suicide bombing that killed dozens.

Asia How a suicide bombing in Pakistan shows spillover effect from Taliban's Afghanistan How a suicide bombing in Pakistan shows spillover effect from Taliban's Afghanistan Listen · 3:33 3:33 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to security and counter-terrorism Asfandyar Mir about how instability in the Taliban's Afghanistan has spilled into Pakistan, after a suicide bombing that killed dozens. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor