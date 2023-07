White House hopeful and former Congressman Will Hurd on the race to dethrone Trump Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd talks with NPR Politics Podcast co-hosts about why he thinks Trump is vulnerable.

Elections White House hopeful and former Congressman Will Hurd on the race to dethrone Trump White House hopeful and former Congressman Will Hurd on the race to dethrone Trump Listen · 4:39 4:39 Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd talks with NPR Politics Podcast co-hosts about why he thinks Trump is vulnerable. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor