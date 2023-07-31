Smokey Robinson

Content warning: This interview contains some explicit language and frank talk about sex that some listeners might be sensitive to.

There's no other way to put it, Smokey Robinson is a legend.

The Motown great and former frontman of The Miracles is responsible for some of the greatest pop hits of the 20th century – "You've really got ahold of me," "Tears of a clown," "I Second That Emotion," "Crusin'" and many others.

In 1960, The Miracles released "Shop Around." The song became a huge success. It became Motown's first million-selling hit record. Robinson eventually became Motown Records vice president and helped turn the label into a household name.

In the late '80s he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He's also a recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for his contributions to popular music.

Smokey Robinson is now 83. He's still recording. He is still writing. Earlier this year, he released Gasms.

We'll talk with the Motown legend about his time with The Miracles, his solo career, his songwriting process and his brand new erotic concept album.