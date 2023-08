ACLU files suit to block the country's first religious public charter school The lawsuit, filed in Oklahoma, is meant to stop the country's first religious charter school from opening. This comes after state officials there approved the school in June.

National ACLU files suit to block the country's first religious public charter school ACLU files suit to block the country's first religious public charter school Listen · 3:08 3:08 The lawsuit, filed in Oklahoma, is meant to stop the country's first religious charter school from opening. This comes after state officials there approved the school in June.