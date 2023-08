Author Susan Casey takes readers along with her to profound depths of the ocean NPR's A Martinez speaks with scuba diver and writer Susan Casey about her new book, The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean.

Author Interviews Author Susan Casey takes readers along with her to profound depths of the ocean Author Susan Casey takes readers along with her to profound depths of the ocean Listen · 7:00 7:00 NPR's A Martinez speaks with scuba diver and writer Susan Casey about her new book, The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor