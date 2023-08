Italy considers leaving China's program to open global road and shipping routes NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Oxford University's Giulio Pugliese about Italy's political and economic ties to China and its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Oxford University's Giulio Pugliese about Italy's political and economic ties to China and its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.