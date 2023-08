19 years after he first proposed, Jean Todt weds Michelle Yeoh Former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt might be used to life at high speed, but that didn't happen with his marriage. He wed Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh nearly two decades after first proposing.

