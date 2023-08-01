19 years after he first proposed, Jean Todt weds Michelle Yeoh

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt might be used to life at high speed, but that didn't quite happen with his marriage. He tied the knot recently with Oscar-winning "Everything Everywhere All At Once" actress Michelle Yeoh more than 19 years after he first proposed. Perhaps the hold-up had something to do with Todt's proposing less than two months after he met Yeoh. Good things come to those who wait. It's MORNING EDITION.

