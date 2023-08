Kenya proposes to lead a multinational force into violence-torn Haiti NPR's A Martinez talks to the Miami Herald's Jacqueline Charles about Kenya's offer to send a thousand police officers to Haiti to lead a multinational effort to support Haitian police.

Kenya proposes to lead a multinational force into violence-torn Haiti

NPR's A Martinez talks to the Miami Herald's Jacqueline Charles about Kenya's offer to send a thousand police officers to Haiti to lead a multinational effort to support Haitian police.