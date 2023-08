Young Catholics from around the world flock to World Youth Day events in Portugal NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Heidi Schlumpf of the National Catholic Reporter, about Pope Francis's reform agenda, and the impact of encouraging young parishioners to "shake things up."

Religion Young Catholics from around the world flock to World Youth Day events in Portugal Young Catholics from around the world flock to World Youth Day events in Portugal Listen · 3:40 3:40 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Heidi Schlumpf of the National Catholic Reporter, about Pope Francis's reform agenda, and the impact of encouraging young parishioners to "shake things up." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor