In Maryland, police in Bowie are on the lookout for 2 cows

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Police in the Washington suburb of Bowie, Md., are on the lookout for, quote, "two cows on the loose that have been moo-ving (ph) through Bowie." They also noted this is not fake news. Thanks for the clarification. The city says it's been getting reports of the wandering cows for days now. That is probably why residents might be feeling a strong sense of deja moo (ph). Sorry. It's still MORNING EDITION.

