Actor Paul Reubens, who created Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70 Reubens' work included the 1985 film Pee-wee's Big Adventure and the children's show Pee-wee's Playhouse, which produced new episodes from 1986 to 1990.

Obituaries Actor Paul Reubens, who created Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70 Actor Paul Reubens, who created Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70 Listen · 3:44 3:44 Reubens' work included the 1985 film Pee-wee's Big Adventure and the children's show Pee-wee's Playhouse, which produced new episodes from 1986 to 1990. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor