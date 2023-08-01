Accessibility links
A jury weighs the death penalty for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter The man convicted of killing 11 worshipers and wounding six others at the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018 could face the death penalty. The attack is the deadliest antisemitic assault in U.S. history.

A jury deliberates over the sentence for the Tree of Life synagogue shooter

By 

Oliver Morrison

Julia Zenkevich

A Star of David hands from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in July. Gene J. Puskar/AP hide caption

Gene J. Puskar/AP

A Star of David hands from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in July.

Gene J. Puskar/AP

A jury is weighing whether to sentence the man convicted of killing 11 Jewish worshipers and wounding six other people at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 to the death penalty or life in prison. The attack is the deadliest antisemitic assault in U.S. history.

Robert Bowers, 50, of Baldwin, Pa., was found guilty on 63 federal counts in June, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death. Of those, 22 counts carried the possibility of the death penalty.

The jury found Bowers eligible for the death penalty last month.

The victims killed by Bowers included Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, brothers Cecil Rosenthal and David Rosenthal, husband and wife Sylvan and Bernice Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax, and Irving Younger.

They belonged to three congregations that worshiped at the Tree of Life synagogue: Congregation Dor Hadash, New Light Congregation and Tree of Life / Or L'Simcha.

Correction Aug. 1, 2023

An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that the jury gave Robert Bowers the death penalty. In fact, the jury had not announced a verdict.