Fresh Air Congress's New Rebel Faction Congress's New Rebel Faction Listen · 45:36 45:36 House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has faced rebellions in his chamber, from the ultra conservative Freedom Caucus. Another hard right group, "the Twenty," is even more disruptive. These groups could lead us to a government to shutdown in the fall. Terry Gross spoke with New York Times congressional correspondent Annie Karni.