Poet Maggie Smith talks going viral and being confused with that OTHER Maggie Smith : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Maggie Smith is one of the world's most beloved poets. She joins us to talk about her new memoir, how she owes her fame to Starbucks, and why her mom may get banned from the library.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Poet Maggie Smith talks going viral and being confused with that OTHER Maggie Smith Poet Maggie Smith talks going viral and being confused with that OTHER Maggie Smith Listen · 48:15 48:15 You've heard of viral videos and viral fads, but as far as we know, our guest this week is the world's first viral poet. Maggie Smith's poem, "Good Bones," rocketed to fame, being shared millions of times online and eventually getting recited by Meryl Streep at an awards gala. Since then, Maggie has written many other things, including a bestselling memoir, You Could Make This Place Beautiful.