Poet Maggie Smith talks going viral and being confused with that OTHER Maggie Smith
Simon & Schuster
You've heard of viral videos and viral fads, but as far as we know, our guest this week is the world's first viral poet. Maggie Smith's poem, "Good Bones," rocketed to fame, being shared millions of times online and eventually getting recited by Meryl Streep at an awards gala. Since then, Maggie has written many other things, including a bestselling memoir, You Could Make This Place Beautiful.