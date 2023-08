NYC has seen an influx of 90,000 migrants and asylum seekers since last spring New York City is grappling with an influx of immigrants. The Manhattan shelter that has long been a beacon for asylum seekers is now at capacity.

National NYC has seen an influx of 90,000 migrants and asylum seekers since last spring NYC has seen an influx of 90,000 migrants and asylum seekers since last spring Listen · 3:12 3:12 New York City is grappling with an influx of immigrants. The Manhattan shelter that has long been a beacon for asylum seekers is now at capacity. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor