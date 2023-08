When Yellow Freight closed down, nearly 30,000 union jobs for truckers went with it Truckers who worked for Yellow Freight suddenly have found themselves jobless after the company shut down. While they may find other jobs amidst a driver shortage, they're unlikely to be union jobs.

When Yellow Freight closed down, nearly 30,000 union jobs for truckers went with it

Truckers who worked for Yellow Freight suddenly have found themselves jobless after the company shut down. While they may find other jobs amidst a driver shortage, they're unlikely to be union jobs.