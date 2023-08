Bed Bath & Beyond is back from the dead with Overstock.com relaunch Online discount retailer Overstock.com has become Bed Bath & Beyond after buying the bankrupt home-goods brand. But don't expect brick-and-mortar stores to reopen or big blue coupons in the mail.

Business Bed Bath & Beyond is back from the dead with Overstock.com relaunch Online discount retailer Overstock.com has become Bed Bath & Beyond after buying the bankrupt home-goods brand. But don't expect brick-and-mortar stores to reopen or big blue coupons in the mail.