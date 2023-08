Henrietta Lacks' family settles with a biotech company that used her cells NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with science journalist and author Rebecca Skloot about Henrietta Lacks, whose family just settled with a biotech company that used her cancer cells without consent.

