Festival in Ellenville, N.Y., celebrates resort area once known as the Borscht Belt NPR revisits the Borscht Belt, a place where Jewish families from New York escaped for the summer at a time when they weren't welcomed elsewhere.

History Festival in Ellenville, N.Y., celebrates resort area once known as the Borscht Belt Festival in Ellenville, N.Y., celebrates resort area once known as the Borscht Belt Audio will be available later today. NPR revisits the Borscht Belt, a place where Jewish families from New York escaped for the summer at a time when they weren't welcomed elsewhere. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor