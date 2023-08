A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate catches fire on I-80 in California The incident resulted in a humongous pile of melted chocolate on the road. How sweet would it have been to have a truck hauling marshmallows and graham crackers show up?

A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate catches fire on I-80 in California

The incident resulted in a humongous pile of melted chocolate on the road. How sweet would it have been to have a truck hauling marshmallows and graham crackers show up?