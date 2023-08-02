A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate catches fire on I-80 in California

The incident resulted in a humongous pile of melted chocolate on the road. How sweet would it have been to have a truck hauling marshmallows and graham crackers show up?

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Interstate 80 near Colfax, Calif., was recently America's sweetest motorway. That's because a truck there carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate caught fire. Luckily, no injuries were reported, and firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly. The incident did, however, result in a humongous pile of melted chocolate on the road. Now, how sweet would it have been to have a truck hauling marshmallows and graham crackers show up? Missed opportunities. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.