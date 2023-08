An initiative in New York City will treat gun violence as a public health epidemic New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced a comprehensive plan to curb gun violence by addressing the root causes, and providing more support for the city's youth.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced a comprehensive plan to curb gun violence by addressing the root causes, and providing more support for the city's youth.