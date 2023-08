The Hollywood sign that towers over Los Angeles is now 100 years old The Hollywood sign is LA's monument to the entertainment industry. NPR's A Martinez talks to Alison Martino, a writer and amateur historian, about the signs origins and symbolism.

National The Hollywood sign that towers over Los Angeles is now 100 years old The Hollywood sign that towers over Los Angeles is now 100 years old Listen · 6:05 6:05 The Hollywood sign is LA's monument to the entertainment industry. NPR's A Martinez talks to Alison Martino, a writer and amateur historian, about the signs origins and symbolism. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor