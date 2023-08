U.S. loses its top AAA rating from Fitch over worries about the nation's finances Rating agency Fitch has cut the U.S.' credit rating, lowering it by one notch from the top grade. It cited big government deficits and a deterioration in governance over the last two decades.

Business U.S. loses its top AAA rating from Fitch over worries about the nation's finances U.S. loses its top AAA rating from Fitch over worries about the nation's finances Audio will be available later today. Rating agency Fitch has cut the U.S.' credit rating, lowering it by one notch from the top grade. It cited big government deficits and a deterioration in governance over the last two decades. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor