Mattel is looking for someone to be its new Chief UNO Player

Applicants must be willing to star in livestreams and challenge people to play a new game called UNO Quatro for four hours a day, four days a week. The job pays $4,444 a week for four weeks.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Do you have what it takes to become an UNO influencer - you know, the card game? Mattel is looking for someone to be their new chief UNO player. That could be you if you're willing to star in livestreams and challenge people to play a new UNO game called UNO Quatro for four hours a day, four days a week. The chosen player will draw four weeks of pay at $4,444 a week. See what they're doing there with the fours? It's MORNING EDITION.

