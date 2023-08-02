Missed last night's supermoon? Check out these stellar images from around the world

Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images
The sturgeon supermoon rises over the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul on Wednesday.
Photographers from all over the world caught the sturgeon supermoon in all of its splendor last night. Earth's satellite appeared bigger and brighter because its orbit brought it a little closer to home.
But if you missed the show, no worries. Last night's lunar event was the first of two supermoons taking place this month. The next will be a rare blue supermoon, on Aug. 30.
In the meantime, enjoy these pictures from across the globe.
George Walker IV/AP
The sturgeon supermoon over Vanderbilt University's West End Tower in Nashville, Tenn.
Silvia Izquierdo/AP
A cable car moves toward Sugarloaf Mountain as a supermoon rises in the night sky in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday.
Jerome Delay/AP
Football players in Johannesburg, South Africa, play with the supermoon rising in the background. The moon appeared bigger and brighter than normal because it was closer to Earth.
Seth Wenig/AP
The moon shines through clouds over the lower Manhattan skyline, as seen from New Jersey.
Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images
The second supermoon of 2023, also known as the sturgeon supermoon, rises before the start of the Copa Libertadores soccer match at the Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
The supermoon ascends into the sky with Isle au Haut in the distance and North Haven Island in the middle ground, as viewed from Camden, Maine.
Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
The first supermoon of the month rises behind angel sculptures on St. Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia. The next lunar spectacle, a blue supermoon, will take place on Aug. 30.
Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images
The supermoon rises over the Andes in Santiago, Chile, on Tuesday.
Richard Vogel/AP
The full moon rises behind the Korean Bell of Friendship pavilion in Angel's Gate Park in Los Angeles.
