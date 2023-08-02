Accessibility links
Look at these stellar images of the sturgeon supermoon Photographers across the globe capitalized on the lunar event, delivering out of this world images of the sturgeon supermoon.

Space

Missed last night's supermoon? Check out these stellar images from around the world

The sturgeon supermoon rises over the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul on Wednesday. Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images

Photographers from all over the world caught the sturgeon supermoon in all of its splendor last night. Earth's satellite appeared bigger and brighter because its orbit brought it a little closer to home.

But if you missed the show, no worries. Last night's lunar event was the first of two supermoons taking place this month. The next will be a rare blue supermoon, on Aug. 30.

In the meantime, enjoy these pictures from across the globe.

The sturgeon supermoon over Vanderbilt University's West End Tower in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV/AP hide caption

George Walker IV/AP

A cable car moves toward Sugarloaf Mountain as a supermoon rises in the night sky in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday. Silvia Izquierdo/AP hide caption

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Football players in Johannesburg, South Africa, play with the supermoon rising in the background. The moon appeared bigger and brighter than normal because it was closer to Earth. Jerome Delay/AP hide caption

Jerome Delay/AP

The moon shines through clouds over the lower Manhattan skyline, as seen from New Jersey. Seth Wenig/AP hide caption

Seth Wenig/AP

The second supermoon of 2023, also known as the sturgeon supermoon, rises before the start of the Copa Libertadores soccer match at the Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images

The supermoon ascends into the sky with Isle au Haut in the distance and North Haven Island in the middle ground, as viewed from Camden, Maine. Robert F. Bukaty/AP hide caption

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

The first supermoon of the month rises behind angel sculptures on St. Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia. The next lunar spectacle, a blue supermoon, will take place on Aug. 30. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP hide caption

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

The supermoon rises over the Andes in Santiago, Chile, on Tuesday. Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images

The full moon rises behind the Korean Bell of Friendship pavilion in Angel's Gate Park in Los Angeles. Richard Vogel/AP hide caption

Richard Vogel/AP

