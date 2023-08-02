How US Abortion Politics Jeopardize A Global AIDS Relief Program

About 20 years ago, Congress pretty much agreed on one thing: PEPFAR.

President George W. Bush introduced the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief in his 2003 State of the Union address. Since then, it's been renewed with little fuss every five years.

But abortion politics are changing that, Politicians are reacting to allegations that PEPFAR funds are being used to "promote abortion on demand." Congress needs to decide if it will renew the program by the end of September.

What are people saying about PEPFAR now? What is the future of the program?

National Health Reporter for The Washington Post Dan Diamond, and Director of the Department of Global HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections Programmes at the World Health Organization Meg Doherty join us for the conversation. Also with us is Professor of Global Health Law at Georgetown University Lawrence Gostin. He's also the director of the World Health Organization Center on Global Health.

