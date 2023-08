Former DOJ prosecutor on why Trump indictment leaves co-conspirators unnamed NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with former federal prosecutor Leslie Caldwell about the federal investigation into former President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Law Former DOJ prosecutor on why Trump indictment leaves co-conspirators unnamed Former DOJ prosecutor on why Trump indictment leaves co-conspirators unnamed Listen · 5:46 5:46 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with former federal prosecutor Leslie Caldwell about the federal investigation into former President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor