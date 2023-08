As oceans grow warmer, blacktip sharks are spending more time farther north Blacktip sharks used to be plentiful off the coast of South Florida, but warming ocean waters are pushing these sharks farther north.

Animals As oceans grow warmer, blacktip sharks are spending more time farther north As oceans grow warmer, blacktip sharks are spending more time farther north Listen · 2:29 2:29 Blacktip sharks used to be plentiful off the coast of South Florida, but warming ocean waters are pushing these sharks farther north. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor