Author Steven Millhauser doesn't mind if his new stories leave you uneasy NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with author Steven Millhauser about new collection of short stories, Disruptions, that describe fantastical situations that deal with obsessions, fixations and extremes.

Author Interviews Author Steven Millhauser doesn't mind if his new stories leave you uneasy Author Steven Millhauser doesn't mind if his new stories leave you uneasy Listen · 7:59 7:59 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with author Steven Millhauser about new collection of short stories, Disruptions, that describe fantastical situations that deal with obsessions, fixations and extremes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor