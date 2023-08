How the race for Republican presidential nominee looks with Trump's criminal charges Donald Trump isn't just a former president. He is also currently seeking the Republican nomination for the third time in 2024. That means he has to take his criminal charges out on the campaign trail.

Elections How the race for Republican presidential nominee looks with Trump's criminal charges How the race for Republican presidential nominee looks with Trump's criminal charges Listen · 6:15 6:15 Donald Trump isn't just a former president. He is also currently seeking the Republican nomination for the third time in 2024. That means he has to take his criminal charges out on the campaign trail. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor