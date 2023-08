Treasury officials report little fallout after the government's credit rating drop Treasury officials say they've seen little fallout so far from the loss of the government's Triple-A bond rating. The Fitch rating agency downgraded government debt, citing a governance deterioration.

Economy Treasury officials report little fallout after the government's credit rating drop Treasury officials say they've seen little fallout so far from the loss of the government's Triple-A bond rating. The Fitch rating agency downgraded government debt, citing a governance deterioration.