Charges against Trump are consistent with House panel's findings, Rep. Thompson says NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Rep. Bennie Thompson, who was the chairman of the House Jan. 6. committee, about the charges contained in the new federal indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Politics Charges against Trump are consistent with House panel's findings, Rep. Thompson says Charges against Trump are consistent with House panel's findings, Rep. Thompson says Listen · 6:12 6:12 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Rep. Bennie Thompson, who was the chairman of the House Jan. 6. committee, about the charges contained in the new federal indictment of former President Donald Trump. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor