National A family caught up in Missouri's fight over transgender issues moves out of state A family caught up in Missouri's fight over transgender issues moves out of state Listen · 3:44 3:44 One Missouri family talks about their decision to move to Colorado, before laws restricting transgender health care and youth sports go into effect at the end of the month.