A bear has his own pool party in Massachusetts

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. A pair of young siblings were at home in Hingham, Mass., when they saw a bear taking a dip in their pool. The bear poked around their backyard for a bit, even chewed up their water gun, but scampered off after animal control arrived. This happened a few days after a bear was caught on video in a pool in Burbank, Calif. A few more and we'll have to send an all-ursine swim team to the Olympics. Google ursine. The line should punch then. It's MORNING EDITION.

