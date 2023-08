Court in Manhattan to hear minimum wage case involving NYC, food delivery drivers App-based food delivery companies, such as DoorDash and Grubhub, filed lawsuits to strike down New York's new minimum wage law, and a court will hear the case on Thursday.

National Court in Manhattan to hear minimum wage case involving NYC, food delivery drivers Court in Manhattan to hear minimum wage case involving NYC, food delivery drivers Audio will be available later today. App-based food delivery companies, such as DoorDash and Grubhub, filed lawsuits to strike down New York's new minimum wage law, and a court will hear the case on Thursday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor