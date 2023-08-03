The summer months can be even more extreme for people with diabetes

Many communities suffer in unrelenting heat. People with diabetes are among the most vulnerable to heat-related complications.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Summer may be winding down, but the heat is still on.

ASHLEY PETERSON: Different cities are reporting the highest month on record, which is really concerning for those who have diabetes, specifically.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Doctor Ashley Peterson is in Columbia, S.C., a city known for its hot, muggy summers. And she says she knows firsthand just how hard the heat can be on patients with diabetes.

PETERSON: They're more vulnerable to emergencies during heat waves.

FADEL: The CDC confirms that additional complications can make it harder for the body to cool down. And Peterson says patients then can be at even greater risk.

MARTÍNEZ: They can often have what we call peripheral nerve damage and reduced blood flow to their arms, their legs, their extremities. And this causes a higher risk for infection, higher risk for experiencing symptoms of heatstroke, dehydration, as well as heart disease.

MARTÍNEZ: Wow. Now, Peterson notes that people with both forms of diabetes are in jeopardy.

PETERSON: Both Type 1 and Type 2 are systemic. They affect the entire body in various ways, whether that be the blood vessels, the nerves, the risk for infection. But more people in America do have Type 2 diabetes. Millions are living with diabetes, more than 35 million in America.

MARTÍNEZ: And there's one more layer, because Peterson says even treating diabetes can be harder in the heat because insulin needs to be refrigerated.

PETERSON: Everyone doesn't have a fridge, so you can keep it in the ice chest. Also, consider whether or not you need to be on a oral medication, the medication you take by mouth. These are things you should talk to your primary care doctor about. What are your options?

FADEL: So if you have diabetes, check the forecast, and if it's hot and humid, make sure you drink plenty of water, test your blood sugar more often, keep medicines cool and stay in touch with your doctor.

