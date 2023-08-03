Ryan Gosling may not have an Oscar but he does have a hit song

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Ryan Gosling may not have won an Oscar yet, but what he does have is his first hit song. "I'm Just Ken" from the "Barbie" movie soundtrack is now on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 87.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I'M JUST KEN")

RYAN GOSLING: (As Ken, singing) I'm just Ken. Anywhere else, I'd be a 10.

FADEL: Longtime fans might not be surprised to hear the actor's musical talents. As a kid, Gosling regularly sang and danced on "The Mickey Mouse Club."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I'M JUST KEN")

GOSLING: (As Ken, singing) I'm just Ken.

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION.

