Former NPR President and U.S. Ambassador Delano Lewis dies at 84

Lewis was named president of NPR in 1993, becoming the first Black person to take the role. He came to the job with a long resume from his time in Washington politics and business circles.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

We also have some news involving one of our own. Former NPR CEO Delano Lewis died on Wednesday. He was 84 years old. Originally from Kansas, he rose to the highest levels of public service, politics and business. He led NPR between 1993 and 1998 and was the first Black CEO of the organization. In addition to his work at NPR, Lewis served as the U.S. ambassador to South Africa during the Clinton administration. He also worked at the Department of Justice and directed the Peace Corps for East and South Africa.

