Politics Military spouses demanding Sen. Tuberville stop blocking military nominations Military spouses demanding Sen. Tuberville stop blocking military nominations Listen · 6:20 6:20 Hundreds of admiral and general nominees have been stalled since February as Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., stages a one-man protest to try to change Pentagon abortion policy.