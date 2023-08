Trump entered a plea of 'not guilty' on all counts in arraignment Former President Donald Trump is arraigned on Thursday on four criminal charges for allegedly conspiring to remain in power after knowingly losing the 2020 presidential election.

National Trump entered a plea of 'not guilty' on all counts in arraignment Trump entered a plea of 'not guilty' on all counts in arraignment Listen · 7:21 7:21 Former President Donald Trump is arraigned on Thursday on four criminal charges for allegedly conspiring to remain in power after knowingly losing the 2020 presidential election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor